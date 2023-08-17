From town centre robberies to a devastating fire, these photos rewind 33 years in Blackpool.
The pictures also show how our town looked as well as other memorable events.
This was the scene of a devastating fire at Talbot Salerooms which caused the tragic death of fireman John Singleton Photo: Submit
Millionaire Irvine Baynard at the New Market Photo: Submit
The Mount and flower beds in Fleetwood Photo: Submit
Roy Castle warms up for a sports challenge in Blackpool Photo: Submit
The iconic Manchester Hotel Photo: Submit
Les Dawson took a trip down the aisle for the second time in less than 18 months, for the wedding of his eldest daughter Julie in September 1990. Photo: National World
Talbot Road close to the junction with Mather Street (centre). Layton Bingo, Kia-Ora nurseries and D&M Textiles are all in the building which was once Blackpool Laundry and stables Photo: staff
A flashback to the gun siege drama at the home of housebound widow Elsie Warwick. Frank Birley held Elsie Warwrick hostage after a raid on Leonard Dews Jewellers Photo: staff