17 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1990

From town centre robberies to a devastating fire, these photos rewind 33 years in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The pictures also show how our town looked as well as other memorable events.

This was the scene of a devastating fire at Talbot Salerooms which caused the tragic death of fireman John Singleton

1. Blackpool, 1990

This was the scene of a devastating fire at Talbot Salerooms which caused the tragic death of fireman John Singleton

Millionaire Irvine Baynard at the New Market

2. Blackpool, 1990

Millionaire Irvine Baynard at the New Market

The Mount and flower beds in Fleetwood

3. Blackpool, 1990

The Mount and flower beds in Fleetwood

Roy Castle warms up for a sports challenge in Blackpool

4. Blackpool, 1990

Roy Castle warms up for a sports challenge in Blackpool

The iconic Manchester Hotel

5. Blackpool, 1990

The iconic Manchester Hotel

Les Dawson took a trip down the aisle for the second time in less than 18 months, for the wedding of his eldest daughter Julie in September 1990.

6. Blackpool, 1990

Les Dawson took a trip down the aisle for the second time in less than 18 months, for the wedding of his eldest daughter Julie in September 1990.

Talbot Road close to the junction with Mather Street (centre). Layton Bingo, Kia-Ora nurseries and D&M Textiles are all in the building which was once Blackpool Laundry and stables

7. Blackpool, 1990

Talbot Road close to the junction with Mather Street (centre). Layton Bingo, Kia-Ora nurseries and D&M Textiles are all in the building which was once Blackpool Laundry and stables

A flashback to the gun siege drama at the home of housebound widow Elsie Warwick. Frank Birley held Elsie Warwrick hostage after a raid on Leonard Dews Jewellers

8. Blackpool, 1990

A flashback to the gun siege drama at the home of housebound widow Elsie Warwick. Frank Birley held Elsie Warwrick hostage after a raid on Leonard Dews Jewellers

