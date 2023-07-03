News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

17 pictures of St Annes Railway Station from the early days to the demolition

This is a nostalgic selection of pictures which highlight St Annes Railway Station.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:19 BST

It had a historic past before succumbing to changing times and eventual demolition in the early 90s to make way for new developments.

There was an unused platform on the landward side of the track which had been neglected for years and was an eyesore for tourists arriving at a new station built in the 80s. British Rail cleared the site to make way for a new development.

In case you missed them: 11 picture memories of the M55 motorway between Blackpool and Preston as the new junction and A583 link road gets ready for opening

17 retro pictures of Blackpool garages where we fuelled up - and distant memories of cheap petrol and fuel prices

20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

The caption on the back of this 1985 picture referred to the scene as a one of widespread destruction. Work was about to begin on the two town centre developments

1. St Annes Railway Station

The caption on the back of this 1985 picture referred to the scene as a one of widespread destruction. Work was about to begin on the two town centre developments Photo: National World

Photo Sales
St Anne's-on-Sea Station

2. St Anne's Railway Station

St Anne's-on-Sea Station Photo: National World

Photo Sales
St Annes Railway Station in 1985

3. St Annes Railway Station

St Annes Railway Station in 1985 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Demolition work gets underway

4. St Annes Railway Station

Demolition work gets underway Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This is a graffiti ridden footbridge at Lytham Station. There were calls for a clean-up. This was in 1981

5. St Annes Railway Station

This is a graffiti ridden footbridge at Lytham Station. There were calls for a clean-up. This was in 1981 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The delaptidated east side of St Annes Station in 1989

6. St Annes Railway Station

The delaptidated east side of St Annes Station in 1989 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
After demolition...

7. St Annes Railway Station

After demolition... Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Ansdell and Fairhaven station in the 1950s

8. St Annes Railway Station

Ansdell and Fairhaven station in the 1950s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonM55FacebookThe Gazette