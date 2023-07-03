17 pictures of St Annes Railway Station from the early days to the demolition
This is a nostalgic selection of pictures which highlight St Annes Railway Station.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:19 BST
It had a historic past before succumbing to changing times and eventual demolition in the early 90s to make way for new developments.
There was an unused platform on the landward side of the track which had been neglected for years and was an eyesore for tourists arriving at a new station built in the 80s. British Rail cleared the site to make way for a new development.
In case you missed them: 11 picture memories of the M55 motorway between Blackpool and Preston as the new junction and A583 link road gets ready for opening
17 retro pictures of Blackpool garages where we fuelled up - and distant memories of cheap petrol and fuel prices
20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach
Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort
Page 1 of 3