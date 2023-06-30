11 picture memories of the M55 motorway between Blackpool and Preston as the new junction and A583 link road gets ready for opening
As new junction on the M55 gets set for opening, we’ve delved into the archives to find all the old pictures of the motorway including some fascinating ones of its construction when railway arches needed to be pulled down to build the road.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Broughton roundabout, junction 3 for Fleetwood and Kirkham and the Preston New Road link at Marton Circle are featured. Check out the cars as well…
