13 retro pictures of the 1975 opening of the M55 motorway between Preston and Blackpool

As the M55 gears up to welcome the first motorists on its new £207m motorway junction, we take a look back on when the motorway first opened.
With the new road – which is named after Edith Rigby in honour of Preston’s most famous suffragette who dedicated most of her life to fighting for women's rights – having opened to drivers on July 3, take a look back at the road’s inception in 1975...
Neil Carmichael, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of the Environment, cuts the tape to open the Blackpool-Broughton M55 motorway On the left is Donald Dean, director of the North West Road Construction Unit Photo: Preston Library
In April 1975 British Aerospace demonstrated the versatility of the Jaguar fighter by turning the almost completed M55 at Weeton into a runway.
Mock emergency landing Photo: submit
4th July 1975, "a walk down the new motorway for members of the official party at the opening of the M55" Photo: Preston Library
The Jaguar aircraft on the M55 in April 1975 Photo: National World
Simon Alan Teale, eight, of Summerville Ave, Staining, who collected as many cuttings about the M55 motorway from local and national newspapers as he could find. he was even able to monitor how the construction had been done, having received technical info, maps and data from the construction consortium Sir Alfred McAlpine and Son - pic taken on the day the M55v was opening.
Inset pic: Karl Turner, of Ribble Crescent, Kirkham, aged seven, meeting the Parliamentary Under Secretary Of State Neil Carmichael when he performed the opening of the M55. They chatted about the new road and fast cars Photo: library
Broughton Interchange (now M6 / M55) Nearing completion is Broughton High Level Bridge with temporary 2-way running on the old southbound carriageway. This was Britain's first 3-level motorway interchange Photo: PDA
