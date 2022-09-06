News you can trust since 1873
This was Boothley Road in the early 1980s - the cars give it away. Layton flats are in the background
This was Boothley Road in the early 1980s - the cars give it away. Layton flats are in the background

16 urban scenes which show changing Blackpool neighbourhoods - and streets to reminisce over from your childhood

This clutch of photos take us back to when several Blackpool neighbourhoods were being pulled down and rebuilt – as well as streets and houses which will still be familiar today.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:53 pm

Among them are Ibbison Street and Hodder Avenue as well as new-builds in South Shore. There are also scenes from Grange Park and other urban and residential areas you’ll remember.

1. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road

2. Blackpool neighbourhoods

These bungalows were built in 1985 in Highfield Road by local builders John Halstead. They were priced at under £40,000 and had brick garages and 'full gas-fired central heating'

3. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

This was Draycot Avenue in 1981

4. Blackpool neighbourhoods

Ibbison Street's last stand in the 1975 as properties were pulled down for a new development

