News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

16 scenes which rewind the years back to Boxing Day sales in Blackpool town centre

Everybody loves a bargain.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

And when those shops re-open on Boxing Day, or for the January sales if we go back further, there are plenty of cut price offers which swiftly bring the shoppers back to town after the Christmas break. These are from the 00s and feature our brilliant town centre and its bargain hunters.

In case you missed them: 27 unique scenes take you down Church Street in the heart of Blackpool town centre through the decades

11 scenes of a wrecked Blackpool North Shore Boating Pool when it fell into disrepair in the 1980s

14 nostalgic pictures you'll only understand if you're from Blackpool

1. Retro sales

Bargain hunters throng Church Street on Boxing Day

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. Retro sales

New Year Sales shoppers in Blackpool, 2000

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Retro sales

Sam Thewlis hunting out the bargains in 2006

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

4. Retro sales

Boxing Day Sales - Trisha and Polly Bonell with their bargains in 2005

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Blackpool