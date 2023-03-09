16 rarely seen pictures of Marton in Blackpool through the years - including Whitegate Drive, Vicarage Lane, Midgeland Road and Spen Corner
This delightful set of pictures focus on the Marton area of Blackpool and go right back to the very early days.
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:45am
They show the streets, shops, houses and a wonderful photo of Baines Endowed School when it was first built. There was also a caravan colony. Other more up-to-date pictures show the heart of the district in the 1980s and 90s.
In case you missed them: 9 pictures of Blackpool hotels which are the oldest in the resort - including The Cliffs, The Metropole and The Imperial
Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4