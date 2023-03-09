News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

16 rarely seen pictures of Marton in Blackpool through the years - including Whitegate Drive, Vicarage Lane, Midgeland Road and Spen Corner

This delightful set of pictures focus on the Marton area of Blackpool and go right back to the very early days.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:45am

They show the streets, shops, houses and a wonderful photo of Baines Endowed School when it was first built. There was also a caravan colony. Other more up-to-date pictures show the heart of the district in the 1980s and 90s.

In case you missed them: 9 pictures of Blackpool hotels which are the oldest in the resort - including The Cliffs, The Metropole and The Imperial

Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

Lost Archives: 21 nostalgia-soaked photos of Blackpool Talbot Square through the years

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

This is the junction of Vicarage Lane and Waterloo Road in April 1981

1. Marton Memories

This is the junction of Vicarage Lane and Waterloo Road in April 1981

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was in 1968 and shows the new layout at Oxford Square junction

2. Marton Memories

This was in 1968 and shows the new layout at Oxford Square junction

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Whitegate Drive in October 1993

3. Marton Memories

Whitegate Drive in October 1993

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Oxford Square in the 1940s

4. Marton Memories

Oxford Square in the 1940s

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Blackpool