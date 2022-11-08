16 nostalgic scenes of much-loved soap stars on location in Blackpool - including Eastenders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks
Blackpool’s wonderful seaside location has long been associated with soap-land.
By Claire Lark
39 minutes ago
From holiday storylines for the nation’s best loved soap families to it being the setting for teen runaways and lovers’ weekends away, soap writers have used the lure of Blackpool’s bright lights for some of their most memorable episodes. These photos mostly show filming on location as well as actors in Blackpool on other occasions. They are pure TV nostalgia.
