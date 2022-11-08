News you can trust since 1873
Patsy Palmer and Martine McCutcheon who played the iconic Eastenders characters Patsy Palmer and Tiffany, brave Blackpool's weather on the beach during a filming session in 1996
16 nostalgic scenes of much-loved soap stars on location in Blackpool - including Eastenders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks

Blackpool’s wonderful seaside location has long been associated with soap-land.

By Claire Lark
39 minutes ago

From holiday storylines for the nation’s best loved soap families to it being the setting for teen runaways and lovers’ weekends away, soap writers have used the lure of Blackpool’s bright lights for some of their most memorable episodes. These photos mostly show filming on location as well as actors in Blackpool on other occasions. They are pure TV nostalgia.

1. Soap Stars in Blackpool

Hollyoaks cast members Matt Littler, who played Max and Darren Jeffries, OB, were in Blackpool to film in 2000

Photo: Dave Nelson

2. Soap Stars in Blackpool

Cast of Coronation Street filming in Blackpool, 2002. Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk

Photo: submit

3. Soap Stars in Blackpool

EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon who played Tiffany , falls foul of the near gale force winds of Blackpool while filming on the beach, 1996

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Soap Stars in Blackpool

Eastenders Mark Homer, who played Tony Hills and Andrew Lyndord as Simon Raymond in Blackpool, 1999

Photo: submit

