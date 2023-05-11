News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

16 heart-warming pictures of Blackpool Lollipop Men and Lollipop Ladies who safely saw a generation of kids across the roads

They are the unsung heroes of our school days.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th May 2023, 15:45 BST

They are the Lollipop patrols who turned out day after day in all weathers to make sure Blackpool’s kids got to the school gates safely. These pictures go right back to the 1990s and show our much-loved crossing patrols in their hi-vis jackets and their iconic lollipops. Kids are featured too… can you remember your lollipop man or lady?

In case you missed them: 17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost era of British holiday camps

Blackpool 2000: 17 picture gems which celebrate the people of our town including when Valhalla opened at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

11 of the longest-standing Blackpool restaurants to have survived the years

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Eric Favis at Bispham in 2001

1. A toast to our Lollipop Patrols

Eric Favis at Bispham in 2001 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Carleton Lollipop man John Thomson with Isabelle Foote, William Romain, Bradley Wright and Annabel Romain. L-R at back are John Thomson and parents Amanda Romain and Sharon Potts, 2008

2. A toast to our Lollipop Patrols

Carleton Lollipop man John Thomson with Isabelle Foote, William Romain, Bradley Wright and Annabel Romain. L-R at back are John Thomson and parents Amanda Romain and Sharon Potts, 2008 Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Marton lollipop man Phil Jeffrey, 2001

3. A toast to our Lollipop Patrols

Marton lollipop man Phil Jeffrey, 2001 Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales
Lollipop lady Margaret Brown received an MBE in the New Years Honours, 1999

4. A toast to our Lollipop Patrols

Lollipop lady Margaret Brown received an MBE in the New Years Honours, 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BlackpoolValhallaBlackpool Pleasure Beach