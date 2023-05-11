16 heart-warming pictures of Blackpool Lollipop Men and Lollipop Ladies who safely saw a generation of kids across the roads
They are the unsung heroes of our school days.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th May 2023, 15:45 BST
They are the Lollipop patrols who turned out day after day in all weathers to make sure Blackpool’s kids got to the school gates safely. These pictures go right back to the 1990s and show our much-loved crossing patrols in their hi-vis jackets and their iconic lollipops. Kids are featured too… can you remember your lollipop man or lady?
In case you missed them: 17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost era of British holiday camps
Blackpool 2000: 17 picture gems which celebrate the people of our town including when Valhalla opened at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4