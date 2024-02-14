News you can trust since 1873
16 fabulous Blackpool nightclub pictures of much loved Rumours Nightclub during the 1980s

The stories and photos from Rumours back in the day just get better and better.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:18 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 11:35 GMT

The iconic venue in Talbot Road brings back so many memories for people and this latest collection of photos are from Steve Lynton – stage name DJ Steve Martell’s own collection. Steve was the driving force behind the success of Rumours at its height and was responsible for attracting stars of music and stage to the venue. He said: “It took me two years to sell the Rumours idea which I had in the 1970s but it holds so many memories for people.” Steve now lives in Nerja, Spain. These pictures are mainly from the 80s with a couple from later years…

This is when Black Lace performed at Rumours. At the time they were Number 2 in the charts with Agadoo. They were one of the many stars of music, stage and screen to perform at the nightclub

1. Rumours 80s

This is when Black Lace performed at Rumours. At the time they were Number 2 in the charts with Agadoo. They were one of the many stars of music, stage and screen to perform at the nightclub Photo: Steve Lynton

Some of the Rumours team in the early 80s

2. Rumours 80s

Some of the Rumours team in the early 80s Photo: Steve Lynton

Just a fun picture which sums up the 1980s in Rumours

3. Rumours 80s

Just a fun picture which sums up the 1980s in Rumours Photo: Steve Lynton

Looks like a Hawaiian theme night...

4. Rumours 80s

Looks like a Hawaiian theme night... Photo: Steve Lynton

Lewis Collins from the Professionals and Who Dates Wins with Steve Lynton. Steve says the actor was always up for a night out after finishing work

5. Rumours 80s

Lewis Collins from the Professionals and Who Dates Wins with Steve Lynton. Steve says the actor was always up for a night out after finishing work Photo: submit

More memories... this time in fancy dress

6. Rumours 80s

More memories... this time in fancy dress Photo: Steve Lynton

