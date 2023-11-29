These picture memories will have everyone talking and remembering their school days at one of Blackpool’s largest secondary schools.
They are all from that era and show different elements of school life including athletics, drama and life in the classrooms. The school changed to South Shore Academy in 2006 but for those in these photos it will always be Palatine. Are you pictured, or can you spot your classmates?
Pupils performed Heartbreak Hotel in 1997. Aaron Bowkett is pictured with Emma Walker , Victoria Griffiths (seated), Nicola Neild and Carla Chadwick. Photo: Bill Johnson
Filling of a new pond at Palatine High School, 1998. Eleven-year old Juan Montero mans the hose, helped by a team from South Shore Fire Station and fellow pupils Photo: Bill Johnson
Back to school for Blackpool Education Committee chairman Councillor Eddie Collett, after he opened the new open learning area, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson
Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, 1997. Charmaine Reid (14) of Palatine High School - winning the U16 girls 100m Photo: Bill Johnson
This was teacher Nicki Bruns who reperesenting GB at World Gymnastics Championships, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson
Scott Paxton from Palatine clearing the bar in the U15 high jump ar Blackpool Secondary School athletics championships, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock