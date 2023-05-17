News you can trust since 1873
14 scenes which look back at what life was like growing up in Blackpool in the 90s - from the Odeon and Sonic the Hedgehog to the Ice Drome and Blackpool Sandcastle

We’ve taken a dive into our archives to the decade of the 1990s to see which pictures sum up how life looked for those growing up in that decade.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST

It was just before the Internet boom, in the times before kids were glued to their phones. It was probably the last decade when kids were truly free of modern technology – they still passed notes between them in the classroom and phoned their mates on a landline when they got home. It was when TV still only had four mainstream channels which taught lessons in patience by having to wait a full week for the next episode. They were simpler times in a long gone era.

Now this was possibly the 1990's answer to Primark and was a teen paradise for discount clothes and bargains. You had to rummage though for that going out top...

1. What Everyone Wants

Now this was possibly the 1990's answer to Primark and was a teen paradise for discount clothes and bargains. You had to rummage though for that going out top... Photo: National

This was massive when it was launched - it was THE ride to queue for when it opened in the late 90s

2. Playstation Ride

This was massive when it was launched - it was THE ride to queue for when it opened in the late 90s Photo: National World

This was the high-tech foyer at Blackpool's new (now closed) Odeon Cinema on Rigby Road. It was opening night in 1998 and was a magnet for teenage movie buffs

3. The new Odeon

This was the high-tech foyer at Blackpool's new (now closed) Odeon Cinema on Rigby Road. It was opening night in 1998 and was a magnet for teenage movie buffs Photo: Rob Lock

If you grew up in the 1990s you will have witnessed The Big One being built, it's opening day and the years following where you got to ride it. It was a memorable time

4. The Big One

If you grew up in the 1990s you will have witnessed The Big One being built, it's opening day and the years following where you got to ride it. It was a memorable time Photo: Submit

