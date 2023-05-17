14 scenes which look back at what life was like growing up in Blackpool in the 90s - from the Odeon and Sonic the Hedgehog to the Ice Drome and Blackpool Sandcastle
We’ve taken a dive into our archives to the decade of the 1990s to see which pictures sum up how life looked for those growing up in that decade.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST
It was just before the Internet boom, in the times before kids were glued to their phones. It was probably the last decade when kids were truly free of modern technology – they still passed notes between them in the classroom and phoned their mates on a landline when they got home. It was when TV still only had four mainstream channels which taught lessons in patience by having to wait a full week for the next episode. They were simpler times in a long gone era.
In case you missed them: 10 fascinating facts about Blackpool Tower, Tower Circus and Tower Ballroom which you might not know about
21 scenes from High School Proms which remember a generation of Blackpool kids leaving school back in the 00s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4