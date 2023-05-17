News you can trust since 1873
10 fascinating facts about Blackpool Tower, Tower Circus and Tower Ballroom which you might not know about

Our beautiful Blackpool Tower is 129-years-old this week.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:35 BST

And so is its famous circus. But there are things about Blackpool’s jewel in the crown which you might not realise – could it actually succumb to high winds? How thick really is that walk-of-faith glass? And how long does it take to paint it? Read on and find out...

The infamous ‘walk of faith’ at the top of the Tower first opened in 1998. It was originally made of two sheets of laminated glass, two inches thick and weighed half a ton. Since then it has been reconstructed and can now hold the weight of two elephants

1. Blackpool Tower Facts

The infamous ‘walk of faith’ at the top of the Tower first opened in 1998. It was originally made of two sheets of laminated glass, two inches thick and weighed half a ton. Since then it has been reconstructed and can now hold the weight of two elephants Photo: Chris Hindley

Rigger Mark Smith painting the blue top of the Tower gold for its centenary in 1994. Painting the Tower structure from top to bottom, including replacing corroded steelwork, takes approximately seven years

2. Blackpool Tower Facts

Rigger Mark Smith painting the blue top of the Tower gold for its centenary in 1994. Painting the Tower structure from top to bottom, including replacing corroded steelwork, takes approximately seven years Photo: library

The Tower buildings have more than five million bricks and the space occupies a total area of 5,050 square metres

3. Blackpool Tower Facts

The Tower buildings have more than five million bricks and the space occupies a total area of 5,050 square metres Photo: Google

By 1896, the Tower and the buildings had already cost around £290,000 to build. This emotive image is probably the earliest picture of Blackpool Tower we have on record and shows the first steel works. All its familiar hallmarks were firmly in place

4. Blackpool Tower Facts

By 1896, the Tower and the buildings had already cost around £290,000 to build. This emotive image is probably the earliest picture of Blackpool Tower we have on record and shows the first steel works. All its familiar hallmarks were firmly in place Photo: ©Blackpool Council Heritage Ser

