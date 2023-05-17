10 fascinating facts about Blackpool Tower, Tower Circus and Tower Ballroom which you might not know about
Our beautiful Blackpool Tower is 129-years-old this week.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:35 BST
And so is its famous circus. But there are things about Blackpool’s jewel in the crown which you might not realise – could it actually succumb to high winds? How thick really is that walk-of-faith glass? And how long does it take to paint it? Read on and find out...
