A study of 2,000 adults was commissioned to highlight how many beautiful spots the UK is home to, but it also highlighted how many Brits can’t tell the difference between UK landmarks and other famous structures across the world.

Some people couldn’t tell the difference between the Brighton Pavilion and the Taj Mahal, while others couldn’t tell between St Paul's Cathedral from the Vatican.

But most depressing of all, the study found that one in 10 people thought Blackpool Tower was actually Paris’s Eiffel Tower.

Blackpool Tower and Eiffel Tower

Of the 2,000 people involved in the study 29% admitted they have a gap in their knowledge when it comes to UK sights and landmarks, with 46% wanting to explore more local spots.

Chris Timbs at Mercure, which commissioned the poll to highlight its collection of local guides across Europe, said: "We want to inspire people to travel and explore more, both at home and abroad.

"And this study shows you don't have to travel far to enjoy great views, local hidden gems and incredible landmarks.

“Millions of people are living close to something wonderful without even realising it.

“There’s so much to explore in the UK, whether its mountains, beaches, or historic landmarks - you could holiday here for a lifetime and still not see it all.”

The study also found 26 per cent of adults haven’t visited many UK landmarks - but 35 per cent ensure they see all the big sights when they travel abroad.

On average, adults haven’t visited a UK landmark for nearly 11 months, with 17% admitting it's been at least two years.

It also emerged 15% would only rate their knowledge of UK cities, locations and landmarks as ‘poor’, according to the OnePoll figures.

However, four in 10 believe their knowledge of UK locations has improved since the pandemic because of all staycations it enforced.

Of those planning trips away for the rest of 2023, 37% have scheduled in a staycation, while 27% are keen on some kind of holiday in nature.