14 lost moments captured on film show Blackpool as a true British seaside resort
These pictures dug from our archives haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:49 BST
But they are a fascinating look at seaside life in Blackpool back as early as the 1950s. From stacked up deckchairs to friends posing for a picture and kids eating ice-cream during the heatwave of 1976, they are an eclectic mix of moments frozen in time.
