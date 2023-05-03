News you can trust since 1873
14 lost moments captured on film show Blackpool as a true British seaside resort

These pictures dug from our archives haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:49 BST

But they are a fascinating look at seaside life in Blackpool back as early as the 1950s. From stacked up deckchairs to friends posing for a picture and kids eating ice-cream during the heatwave of 1976, they are an eclectic mix of moments frozen in time.

Wonder who these two ladies were? Mother and daughter perhaps? The photo was taken on July 30 1984

1. Beach of Yesteryear

Wonder who these two ladies were? Mother and daughter perhaps? The photo was taken on July 30 1984 Photo: National World

A typical scene of friends at the beach in Blackpool 1958

2. Beach of Yesteryear

A typical scene of friends at the beach in Blackpool 1958 Photo: National World

The caption on the back of this 1957 picture says: "The Whitsuntide weather was not too kind to holidaymakers in the North West but it could not dampen the spirits of those who had their minds set on going to the coast"

3. Beach of Yesteryear

The caption on the back of this 1957 picture says: "The Whitsuntide weather was not too kind to holidaymakers in the North West but it could not dampen the spirits of those who had their minds set on going to the coast" Photo: National World

We have no idea why this photo was taken but it was 1982 and definitely on Blackpool beach. Do you know who the people are?

4. Beach of Yesteryear

We have no idea why this photo was taken but it was 1982 and definitely on Blackpool beach. Do you know who the people are? Photo: National World

