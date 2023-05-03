They are turn of the century pictures which tap into Blackpool’s very early days in the late 1800s and early 1900s. How the town centre looked is incredibly different with streets almost unrecognisable today. There’s a great picture taken from the sands looking up towards the promenade which shows the Palatine Hotel with its distinctive turret stood on the corner of Hounds Hill. Another show Topping Street as a row of imposing terraced houses.