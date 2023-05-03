News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
13 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
13 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
14 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
15 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
16 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

11 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings, shops and people in the early 1900s

We are going way back with these photos.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:55 BST

They are turn of the century pictures which tap into Blackpool’s very early days in the late 1800s and early 1900s. How the town centre looked is incredibly different with streets almost unrecognisable today. There’s a great picture taken from the sands looking up towards the promenade which shows the Palatine Hotel with its distinctive turret stood on the corner of Hounds Hill. Another show Topping Street as a row of imposing terraced houses.

In case you missed them: 17 pictures of the oldest buildings in Blackpool including 18th Century gems Blowing Sands cottage and Raikes Hall

11 eclectic scenes which show Blackpool in the 1980s

9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings and shops in the decade of the 70s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Foxhall Pub on Blackpool Promenade, probably in the early 1920s

1. Early Blackpool

Foxhall Pub on Blackpool Promenade, probably in the early 1920s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Donkey rides on the beach in front of the old Palatine Hotel (right) and the bottom end of Adelaide Street. On the left is the Royal Hotel - where the imposing Woolworths building was later built. This is 1898

2. Early Blackpool

Donkey rides on the beach in front of the old Palatine Hotel (right) and the bottom end of Adelaide Street. On the left is the Royal Hotel - where the imposing Woolworths building was later built. This is 1898 Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
This is Topping Street, way back in 1904. Hardly recognisable!

3. Early Blackpool

This is Topping Street, way back in 1904. Hardly recognisable! Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Clifton Street looking towards Abingdon Street general post office at the end of the road. This was early 1900s

4. Early Blackpool

Clifton Street looking towards Abingdon Street general post office at the end of the road. This was early 1900s Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Blackpool