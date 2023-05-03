11 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings, shops and people in the early 1900s
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:55 BST
They are turn of the century pictures which tap into Blackpool’s very early days in the late 1800s and early 1900s. How the town centre looked is incredibly different with streets almost unrecognisable today. There’s a great picture taken from the sands looking up towards the promenade which shows the Palatine Hotel with its distinctive turret stood on the corner of Hounds Hill. Another show Topping Street as a row of imposing terraced houses.
