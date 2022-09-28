We are so used to where we live, it’s not until we look back that we realise how our urban districts have evolved.

These photos bring Grange Park Estate into sharp focus. Through the years, the council area became a notorious hot spot for crime and anti-social behaviour. It’s not easy to shake-off a deep rooted reputation. But since the nineties and noughties, when many of the earlier photos in this collection were taken, big decisions for a brighter future have been made. And they have resulted in some striking developments – for the better. You’ll remember many of the street scenes from back in the day.