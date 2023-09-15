News you can trust since 1873
13 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in decades gone by from Getty Images including Tony Blair, Alex Ferguson and painting Blackpool Tower

We’ve dipped in the phenomenal archives of Getty Images to reflect on Blackpool’s past.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST

Full of news pictures, the extensive archive revisits key moments in the resort’s past. From painting the tower to Tony Blair and Alex Ferguson at Devonshire Road Primary School, the photos are a snapshot into days gone by.

Balancing on girders high above the promenade workmen repair Blackpool Tower, 1934

1. A trip back in time...

Balancing on girders high above the promenade workmen repair Blackpool Tower, 1934 Photo: Fox Photos

Men at work on the Big Dipper

2. A trip back in time...

Men at work on the Big Dipper Photo: Reg Speller

A child with a pram on the streets of Blackpool with the Town Hall in the background

3. A trip back in time

A child with a pram on the streets of Blackpool with the Town Hall in the background Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Whilst all of England had been subjected to gales in August 1946, these scenes at Blackpool typifed the type of weather that holiday makers had been subjected to

4. Stormy seas

Whilst all of England had been subjected to gales in August 1946, these scenes at Blackpool typifed the type of weather that holiday makers had been subjected to Photo: Fox Photos

Men at work on the girders of a new switchback along the South Shore at Blackpool in readiness for the Easter holiday crowds

5. A trip back in time...

Men at work on the girders of a new switchback along the South Shore at Blackpool in readiness for the Easter holiday crowds Photo: Reg Speller

A view of Blackpool Tower across the beach from Blackpool Pier in 1910

6. A trip back in time...

A view of Blackpool Tower across the beach from Blackpool Pier in 1910 Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson

