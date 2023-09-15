13 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in decades gone by from Getty Images including Tony Blair, Alex Ferguson and painting Blackpool Tower
We’ve dipped in the phenomenal archives of Getty Images to reflect on Blackpool’s past.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Full of news pictures, the extensive archive revisits key moments in the resort’s past. From painting the tower to Tony Blair and Alex Ferguson at Devonshire Road Primary School, the photos are a snapshot into days gone by.
In case you missed them: 19 retro scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1979 including the Muppets switching on Blackpool Illuminations
17 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool seafront, Illuminations and Golden Mile in the 1980shttps://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/17-nostalgic-pictures-of-blackpool-seafront-illuminations-and-golden-mile-in-the-1980s-4287551
1 / 3