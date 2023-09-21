News you can trust since 1873
12 retro pictures of surprise A-list celebrities who have visited Blackpool from Robbie Williams to Lady Gaga

Blackpool’s the UK capital for entertainment so it’s no wonder it has seen thousands of famous faces.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Jun 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

But these are the times when some of the big stars – the A-listers – came. On occasions they dropped in on Blackpool without warning and were spotted out and about doing normal things, like going to the pub or grabbing a milkshake from Maccies.

In case you missed them:

Robbie Williams leaning out of a window at the Belle Vue Hotel in Whitegate Drive, waving to fans in the street below in 2005

1. Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams leaning out of a window at the Belle Vue Hotel in Whitegate Drive, waving to fans in the street below in 2005 Photo: Dave Nelson

Lady GaGa was spotted in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool when she was in the resort for the Royal Variety Show in 2009

2. Lady Gaga

Lady GaGa was spotted in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool when she was in the resort for the Royal Variety Show in 2009 Photo: submit

Friends star Lisa Kudrow and comedian Mae Martin smile under Blackpool Tower while taking a break during filming for new Netflix series Mae and George in 2019

3. Lisa Kudrow

Friends star Lisa Kudrow and comedian Mae Martin smile under Blackpool Tower while taking a break during filming for new Netflix series Mae and George in 2019 Photo: submit

Samuel L Jackson outside Henry's Bar and Grill in Lytham back in 2015 when he was in town for the filming of Tim Burton's Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children

4. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L Jackson outside Henry's Bar and Grill in Lytham back in 2015 when he was in town for the filming of Tim Burton's Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children Photo: Darren Nelson

With our beautifully lit Tower in the distance - Will Smith is pictured on stage at the Livewire Festival in 2018

5. Will Smith

With our beautifully lit Tower in the distance - Will Smith is pictured on stage at the Livewire Festival in 2018 Photo: Dave and Darren Nelson

Staff at the McDonald's opposite Central Pier in Blackpool were amazed when Bill Clinton dropped by for a milkshake in 2002

6. Bill Clinton

Staff at the McDonald's opposite Central Pier in Blackpool were amazed when Bill Clinton dropped by for a milkshake in 2002 Photo: Rob Lock

