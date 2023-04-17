News you can trust since 1873
11 retro scenes of dramatic train crashes on the lines to Blackpool from the deadly Weeton Rail Disaster to a train derailing at Blackpool North in 1990

On July 16 1961, a deadly train crash near Weeton claimed the lives of seven people, and left more than a hundred others injured.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

The train had 350 people on board and crashed into the rear of an engineer’s ballast engine which had been working at the Singleton Bank signal box. It was by far one of the Fylde Coast’s darkest days. Another tragedy happened in 1924 when the Liverpool Express careered out of control in Lytham. Twelve passengers and the driver of the train were killed instantly, and a further two people later died of their injuries. Reports mentioned bodies trapped inside the wreckage of the train, which had caught fire during the crash, and a ‘midnight search for the dead’. In more recent years a train derailed at Blackpool North and another incident in the 1980s saw an engine crash into the buffers.

In 1990, an Intercity train carrying 150 passengers was derailed at Blackpool North. The engine and first carriage of the London train came off the track as it was slowing down to approach the platform

In 1990, an Intercity train carrying 150 passengers was derailed at Blackpool North. The engine and first carriage of the London train came off the track as it was slowing down to approach the platform

The engine amid the wreckage of the Warton signal box in the aftermath of the Lytham rail crash on November 4th 1924. The accident happened the previous day when the Liverpool Express travelling to Blackpool derailed after one of the locomotive's front tyres fractured

The engine amid the wreckage of the Warton signal box in the aftermath of the Lytham rail crash on November 4th 1924. The accident happened the previous day when the Liverpool Express travelling to Blackpool derailed after one of the locomotive's front tyres fractured

This was the aftermath of the Weeton Rail Disaster. Two front two coaches broke off from the rest of the train and tumbled down a 15ft embankment, landing in a field below

This was the aftermath of the Weeton Rail Disaster. Two front two coaches broke off from the rest of the train and tumbled down a 15ft embankment, landing in a field below

This was the excursion train being towed away after it crashed into the buffers on the platform at Blackpool North in 1987

This was the excursion train being towed away after it crashed into the buffers on the platform at Blackpool North in 1987

