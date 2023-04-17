The train had 350 people on board and crashed into the rear of an engineer’s ballast engine which had been working at the Singleton Bank signal box. It was by far one of the Fylde Coast’s darkest days. Another tragedy happened in 1924 when the Liverpool Express careered out of control in Lytham. Twelve passengers and the driver of the train were killed instantly, and a further two people later died of their injuries. Reports mentioned bodies trapped inside the wreckage of the train, which had caught fire during the crash, and a ‘midnight search for the dead’. In more recent years a train derailed at Blackpool North and another incident in the 1980s saw an engine crash into the buffers.