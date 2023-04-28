11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1989 including crowd trouble at Bloomfield Road, Stone Roses concert and Coronation Street tram death
It was the year when Corrie’s Alan Bradley was famously killed by a tram.
And it was the year when crowd trouble spilled on the terraces in a Blackpool FC match against Birmingham. A tortoise society was formed too. These rarely seen photos rewind to life in the last year of the 1980s, capturing moments during pivotal change in Blackpool, knocking on the door of a brand new decade.
