News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
43 minutes ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
2 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
2 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
16 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
18 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found

11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1989 including crowd trouble at Bloomfield Road, Stone Roses concert and Coronation Street tram death

It was the year when Corrie’s Alan Bradley was famously killed by a tram.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST

And it was the year when crowd trouble spilled on the terraces in a Blackpool FC match against Birmingham. A tortoise society was formed too. These rarely seen photos rewind to life in the last year of the 1980s, capturing moments during pivotal change in Blackpool, knocking on the door of a brand new decade.

In case you missed them: 17 pictures of the oldest buildings in Blackpool including 18th Century gems Blowing Sands cottage and Raikes Hall

9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings, shops and people in the decade of the 50s

9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings and shops in the decade of the 70s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Crowd trouble spilled on the terraces at Bloomfield Road when Blackpool played Birmingham

1. Blackpool 1989

Crowd trouble spilled on the terraces at Bloomfield Road when Blackpool played Birmingham Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This superb picture, in all its 1980s colour glory, captures a true moment in time at Blackpool North Pier. It belongs to Andrew Bartholomew and was on show at the Grundy Art Gallery as part of the Mass Photography Exhibition

2. Blackpool 1989

This superb picture, in all its 1980s colour glory, captures a true moment in time at Blackpool North Pier. It belongs to Andrew Bartholomew and was on show at the Grundy Art Gallery as part of the Mass Photography Exhibition Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
1989 was the year when a huge blaze broke our at Funland Amusements. Firefighters had extinguished the flames in this scene and the devastating damage was clear

3. Blackpool 1989

1989 was the year when a huge blaze broke our at Funland Amusements. Firefighters had extinguished the flames in this scene and the devastating damage was clear Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
A rare photos of The Stone Roses at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom in August 1989. They had finished a UK wide summer tour in Blackpool selling a 4,000 capacity show. It has since been described as the ultimate Stone Roses performance, marking the moment where both they and the Madchester scene had truly arrived

4. Blackpool 1989

A rare photos of The Stone Roses at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom in August 1989. They had finished a UK wide summer tour in Blackpool selling a 4,000 capacity show. It has since been described as the ultimate Stone Roses performance, marking the moment where both they and the Madchester scene had truly arrived Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolBirmingham