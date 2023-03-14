11 nostalgic reminders of humble corner shops in Blackpool - including those on Waterloo Road, Whitegate Drive and Bloomfield Road 90s and 00s
They have always been right at the heart of the community and completely relied upon when we run out of milk.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
They’re the humble corner shops. By the decade of the nineties, supermarkets were widely used but there was still a sense of community in Blackpool and the surrounding areas with clutches of shops dotted around the places we knew well. And we needed them anchored almost on our doorsteps. These pictures are in the 1990s and 2000s – your faithful corner shop might be included.
In case you missed them: 9 evocative images of Blackpool Cocker Street Baths - the lost pool where generations of people learned to swim
16 rarely seen pictures of Marton in Blackpool through the years - including Whitegate Drive, Vicarage Lane, Midgeland Road and Spen Corner
15 exclusive photos from new book 'Blackpool's Holiday Heyday' include rare scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Golden Mile and when The Beatles gigged
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 3