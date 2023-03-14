News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea
11 hours ago Gary Glitter recalled to prison for breaking licence conditions
20 hours ago Gary Lineker breaks silence as pundit to return to Match of The Day
20 hours ago Met Office weather warnings across UK - snow, ice & rain to hit today
20 hours ago Gary Lineker set to return as Match of The Day host as BBC apologises
22 hours ago Oscars 2023 red carpet looks including Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler

11 nostalgic reminders of humble corner shops in Blackpool - including those on Waterloo Road, Whitegate Drive and Bloomfield Road 90s and 00s

They have always been right at the heart of the community and completely relied upon when we run out of milk.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

They’re the humble corner shops. By the decade of the nineties, supermarkets were widely used but there was still a sense of community in Blackpool and the surrounding areas with clutches of shops dotted around the places we knew well. And we needed them anchored almost on our doorsteps. These pictures are in the 1990s and 2000s – your faithful corner shop might be included.

In case you missed them: 9 evocative images of Blackpool Cocker Street Baths - the lost pool where generations of people learned to swim

16 rarely seen pictures of Marton in Blackpool through the years - including Whitegate Drive, Vicarage Lane, Midgeland Road and Spen Corner

15 exclusive photos from new book 'Blackpool's Holiday Heyday' include rare scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Golden Mile and when The Beatles gigged

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Waterloo Convenience Store in 1999 - was this your local shop?

1. Our Corner Shops

Waterloo Convenience Store in 1999 - was this your local shop? Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Remember Happy Shopper? This was Ashfield Rd, 2000

2. Our corner shops

Remember Happy Shopper? This was Ashfield Rd, 2000 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
J&M newsagents on Bloomfield Road, 2004

3. Our Corner Shops

J&M newsagents on Bloomfield Road, 2004 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
This was Kembers Off Licence and Grocery Shop in 1997

4. Our Corner Shops

This was Kembers Off Licence and Grocery Shop in 1997 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolBlackpool TowerBlackpool Pleasure Beach