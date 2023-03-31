News you can trust since 1873
11 evocative scenes of Blackpool treasure Stanley Park - moments, memories and people through the years

Blackpool Stanley Park is a town treasure.

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

It has provided a wonderful green space for everyone to enjoy since 1926. Of course, it’s protected by Grade II listed status and has won awards for being the best park in the UK. We already know that though.

These photos go right back to the early days, the band stand, Cocker Memorial Clock, the playground and leisurely scenes of people enjoying the landscape.

Andrew Threckeld, 80ft up working on the stonework surrounding the clock face of the Cocker Memorial Tower in Stanley Park, 1988

1. Stanley Park Memories

Andrew Threckeld, 80ft up working on the stonework surrounding the clock face of the Cocker Memorial Tower in Stanley Park, 1988

A superb shot of the running track and athletics field in 1988

2. Stanley Park Memories

A superb shot of the running track and athletics field in 1988

Unfortunately there is no date on this picture of Stanley Park as a frozen landscape. We think it was probably the 1930s

3. Stanley Park Memories

Unfortunately there is no date on this picture of Stanley Park as a frozen landscape. We think it was probably the 1930s

Sailing the 'Stanley Mitchell' on the park's lake in 1988

4. Stanley Park Memories

Sailing the 'Stanley Mitchell' on the park's lake in 1988

