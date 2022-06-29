This is probably how many people will remember the Odeon Cinema. This was in 1994 the year of Forest Gump, The Shawshank Redemption and Pulp Fiction
This is probably how many people will remember the Odeon Cinema. This was in 1994 the year of Forest Gump, The Shawshank Redemption and Pulp Fiction

10 uncovered photos of the old Blackpool Odeon Cinema - the much-loved big screen which closed in the 90s

This collection of photos show the old Odeon Cinema on Dickson Road.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:04 pm

The Odeon is probably the one which many people will remember from their childhood – perhaps where they saw their very first movie. They may remember catching a film on Friday or Saturday night as teenagers or where they had their first date.

Housed in the art-deco building, which is still there today, the cinema finally closed its doors at the end of 1998 ahead of the new Odeon Cinema multiplex opening in Rigby Road. There’s no doubt it marked the end of a memorable era for cinema-goers in Blackpool and saddened people across the Fylde who had enjoyed happy times watching its silver screen offerings over the decades.

In case you missed them: 10 pictures of Blackpool buildings we have lost in recent times

12 photo treasures to remind you how Blackpool town centre looked and changes made through three decades

29 memorable photos which show a generation of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool during the 1990s

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. The old Odeon

The caption on the back of this picture from 1978 says 'Nationwide publicity failed to bring out a queue for Blackpool's first day of the film Star Wars, opening for the season at Blackpool's Odeon'. Without a shadow of a doubt, that wouldn't be the case today!

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. The old Odeon

This photo shows the projectors standing idle after a lifetime's work. They were uncovered when the building was being converted into Funny Girls

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales

3. The old Odeon

People queuing up ready to see the premiere of Funny Bones in 1995

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. The old Odeon

The cinema inside as it was when it first opened in 1939. There were 3,000 seats

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
OdeonBlackpoolLancashireFacebookFylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 3