The Odeon is probably the one which many people will remember from their childhood – perhaps where they saw their very first movie. They may remember catching a film on Friday or Saturday night as teenagers or where they had their first date.

Housed in the art-deco building, which is still there today, the cinema finally closed its doors at the end of 1998 ahead of the new Odeon Cinema multiplex opening in Rigby Road. There’s no doubt it marked the end of a memorable era for cinema-goers in Blackpool and saddened people across the Fylde who had enjoyed happy times watching its silver screen offerings over the decades.