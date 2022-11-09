News you can trust since 1873
Sir Stanley Matthews is right up there as probably the greatest player ever at Bloomfield Road. His career with Blackpool spanned 14 years and in that time made 379 appearances and lifted the 1953 FA Cup. His nicknames included The Wizard of the Dribble and The Magician and kept his pitch fitness level up until he was in his 50s. Credit: Allsport Hulton/Archive
10 pictures of Blackpool Football Club legends - the greatest players of all time

Blackpool FC have signed some incredibly talented football players through the years.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

There are so many who have made their mark but we think these players are probably the 10 most legendary players. Do you agree?

1. The Legends

Stan Mortensen pictured in December 1947. He was indeed a legendary player and most famous for his part in the 1953 FA Cup Final where he became the only player ever to score a hat-trick in a FA Cup Final

2. The Legends

Blackpool and Scotland footballer, Jackie Mudie in March 1951

3. The Legends

Blackpool footballer Tony Green in 1960. He made his name for Blackpool from 1967 to 1971 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened by former Blackpool player Jimmy Armfield in April 2006

4. The Legends

Jimmy Hampson spent 11 seasons at Blackpool, where he remains record goal scorer with 252 goals in 373 games. He is still regarded as one of the best centre forwards to play for the club

