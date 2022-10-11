But how did we do it back in the 1970s? These photos offer a snapshot into what life was like in the resort during power cuts, when workers fought for pay through strike action and the depressing Winter of Discontent in 1978 and 1979. Trade unions were demanding pay rises above a government cap in efforts to control inflation. Petrol stations were closed, goods were not being delivered, rubbish was piling up in the streets and adding to the gloom was the coldest winter for 15 years. The decade famously endured blackouts – there were queues for candles and haircuts in the streets. One photo shows how staff at The Gazette printed it’s papers by torch light. Another incredible scene shows a band in a south shore pub lit by the headlights of a Mini.