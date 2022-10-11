News you can trust since 1873
Power cuts in 1972 were the result of the miners strike. But they didn't stop Blackpool in its tracks. This superb photo shows Les and his Honky Tonks performing at the Royal Oak Hotel, South Shore. The headlights of a Mini belonging to one of the regulars provided emergency lighting during the blackout in the pub
10 iconic scenes which show how Blackpool survived strikes, power cuts and the Winter of Discontent in the 70s

The energy crisis and rising cost of living means we are facing a winter of discontent with possible power cuts on a level we haven’t seen for five decades.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

But how did we do it back in the 1970s? These photos offer a snapshot into what life was like in the resort during power cuts, when workers fought for pay through strike action and the depressing Winter of Discontent in 1978 and 1979. Trade unions were demanding pay rises above a government cap in efforts to control inflation. Petrol stations were closed, goods were not being delivered, rubbish was piling up in the streets and adding to the gloom was the coldest winter for 15 years. The decade famously endured blackouts – there were queues for candles and haircuts in the streets. One photo shows how staff at The Gazette printed it’s papers by torch light. Another incredible scene shows a band in a south shore pub lit by the headlights of a Mini.

1. How we coped with strikes and power cuts

A brazier helps keep out the cold for pickets at the Rigby Road cleansing department, in Blackpool, 1979

Photo: library

2. How we coped with strikes and power cuts

Deadlines to meet and a paper to get out - nothing stopped these Blackpool Evening Gazette typesetters as they worked on the stone by lamp light during the power cuts in 1972

Photo: staff

3. How we coped with strikes and power cuts

This was 1974. A winter of reckoning beckoned for farmers across the area. John and Patricia Gardner with their daughter Janet among the herd of fresians at their farm in Preesall

Photo: National World

4. How we coped with strikes and power cuts

A woman breast feeding her newborn baby by candlelight during a blackout in 1970

Photo: Getty Images

BlackpoolTrade unionsThe Gazette
