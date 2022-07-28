These were the scenes at the final of the World Matchplay Darts which took place at the Empress Ballroom. Phil Taylor greets his fans
These were the scenes at the final of the World Matchplay Darts which took place at the Empress Ballroom. Phil Taylor greets his fans

10 candid scenes which capture memorable moments in Blackpool this time ten years ago - including Queenstown plans, World Matchplay Darts and Brian Rose

The Gazette’s team of photographers snapped these memorable scenes in July 2012

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:10 pm

They reminisce over a huge sporting event when the world’s elite darts players descended on the resort for the World Matchplay Darts Finals. There was the Race for Life, the unveiling of plans to redevelop the Queenstown area and children were invited to Blackpool Zoo to celebrate the attraction’s 40th birthday. There are others too – can you remember them?

In case you missed them: 19 candid scenes of Blackpool town centre which capture moments in time during the 1980s - including Coral Island, Victoria Street, Lewis's, the Golden Mile and North Pier

15 scenes which show striking urban differences in Cleveleys, Norcross and Bispham through the eyes of Google Street View

12 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Central including the long gone railway station, Central Car Park and Bonny Street Market - which are soon to be erased forever

1. 10 scenes 10 years ago

Blackpool Zoo celebrated its 40th birthday with a party hosted by Tower Circus clowns Mooky and Boo. Children from Stanley Primary School sign Happy Birthday

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. 10 scenes 10 years ago

Local people inspect plans for the redevelopment of Blackpool's Queens Park

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

3. 10 scenes 10 years ago

The 2012 Race for Life on Blackpool Promenade

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

4. 10 scenes 10 years ago

Blackpool FC keeper Matt Gilks pays a surprise visit to seven-year-old Mark Anthony Bairstow, who was the first member of the clubs new young fans scheme

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
BlackpoolThe GazetteGoogle Street ViewBisphamCleveleys
Next Page
Page 1 of 3