Eager bunch - this was February 1983. Are you pictured?
10 brilliant scenes of BMX kids in Blackpool bike hopping and pulling stunts in a craze which defined the 1980s

These brilliant pictures go right back to a craze which kids loved in the 1980s.

By Claire Lark
46 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 3:08pm

A BMX was on every boy’s wish list – whether it be a Mongoose Supergoose or Raleigh’s own Tuff Burner - they were a must have to show off their newly learned skills.

In Blackpool, kids were lucky enough to have their own bespoke BMX tracks for those bike hops, jumps and wheelies. They even met their BMX hero Andy Ruffell, who, at the tender ago of 16, was the British BMX champion. He took part in a demonstration at the Co-op Hypermarket, flinging himself on his bike over brave kids lying on the floor beneath him. Luckily there were no broken bones! Were you a BMX kid (or your brother?) Have a look at these memorable pictures…

1. BMX memories

At 16 he was the British BMX champion - Andy Ruffell is pictured signing autographs for St Annes BMX enthusiasts

2. BMX memories

Fleetwood BMX riders Jonathan Christie, David Bottomley, Philip Christie, Shaun Bottomley, Scott Barker and Lee Barker

3. BMX memories

Mark Pyrah and Philip Holland pictured in January 1983

4. BMX memories

The wheels kept on turning for the BMX kids - it was a bike boom in Blackpool in the 80s

