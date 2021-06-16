Mandatory Covid jabs for care home staff 'a sensible idea'

The move is set to be announced by the Government in the next few days.

Workers are expected to be given 16 weeks to have the jab or face being shifted away from front-line care or even possibly losing their job.

As the Government battles to keep the Delta variant of the infection at bay and stay on track to bring the now-delayed Step Four of the roadmap out of lockdown into effect on its new projected target date next month, consultations are also reported to be set to begin on a similar rule for other health and care staff.

“Locally, the take-up among staff has been very good and that is reflected at our home, but I can see why the Government would do this to try and improve the situation in other areas where it has perhaps not gone as well.

“I feel anyone looking after vulnerable people has a moral duty to do everything possible to protect the people in their care. Of course, people should have a choice, and it is sad in some ways that it has come to this, but the Government needs to drive infections down and keep them down and it’s a sensible move to try and achieve that.”

Debbie Kay, registered manager of the Freckleton Lodge Care Home in Freckleton, said: “Of our 32 staff, just two have not been vaccinated so far and I respect their reasons for that but they now realise the need to do so. We have kept Covid out and we intend to kep it that way.”

Sally Ansell, registered manager of The Manse, Kirkham, which has 64 staff, said: “The take-up by staff here has been excellent, with vaccinations taking place here or at a convenient centre. We have a hugely committed team and the local authority has been very supportive throughout.

"The compulsory vaccinations proposed are a sensible move. It’s all about keeping people safe."

