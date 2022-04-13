Business First, which offers business spaces from hot desk to industrial, has acquired four new premises as it expands across the North West.

This is in addition to its current portfolio of 11 managed offices across the North West and Glasgow. The new premises bring a total of around 70k sq ft extra to the Business First portfolio, making them a significant addition, the company said.

The latest premises to join the Business First group are located at key business hotspots in Blackpool, Nelson, Rochdale and Blackburn. The frim said that key criteria it seeks include accessibility from motorway networks, modern, well maintained buildings, and on site amenities including kitchen facilities.

Caroline Djali of Business First

Caroline Djali, operations director of Business First said: "Being able to launch Business First in four new premises is an exciting expansion for us, and they're in some key locations. All of our sites offer the same fantastic, friendly service and we've built real communities in the ones we already have, and aim to do the same for these new additions.”

The new site at Blackpool Technology Park has offices from 250sq ft to 3,000sq ft just off Junction 3 of the M55.

She added: “Whatever your size, location or budget in the North West, I'm confident we can show you an office space you love - just give us a call and see how we could suit your needs.”