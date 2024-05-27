New takeaway Phillys on Church Street in Blackpool offering 300 customers £1 burger
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new takeaway has opened in Blackpool - and it’s offering 300 customers £1 burgers.
Phillys on Church Street opened its doors for the first time on Sunday following an eight-month renovation.
Offering up a range of burgers, kebabs, fried chicken, pizzas and more, the first reviews from patrons were extremely positive.
To celebrate its second day of operation on Monday, the first 300 customers were offered burgers for only £1.
Fiaz Qadeer, the owner of Phillys, said: “A lot of people come to visit Blackpool and I’ve worked here for nearly seven years so I know the town really well, so that’s what made me want to open up a business here.
“What sets me apart from other takeaways is the hygiene and the ingredients we use. The food is very fresh to ensure every bite is a flavourful experience.
“It took me about eight months to renovate the shop. I didn’t cut any corners. I took my time and I didn’t open the takeaway until I was 100% happy.”
As well as savoury options, the menu also offers chocolate fudge cake, ice cream, a variety of milkshakes and chocolate doughnuts.
Phillys will be open seven days a week between 4pm and 1am. Residents are advised to check back often for promotions.
One customer said: “I went to the opening of Phillys today and I was not disappointed.
“The place was spotless and the service was second to none. Lovely, polite staff and décor which pays homage to Blackpool.
“The food was amazing. I recommend Philly's special pizza, it was done to perfection!”
Another added: “We had food from here on their opening night and they didn't disappoint.
“The place is spotlessly clean and the food was piping hot and very tasty.
“We had the vegetarian pizza, the meat feast pizza, cheesy garlic bread, cheesy chips and regular chips. All were very good. 10/10 will definitely come again.
“Thanks guys and good luck.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.