15 of the best bakeries on the Fylde coast to mark National Doughnut Week 2024

There is nothing more satisfying than uncovering a new spot for your morning croissant or a freshly baked loaf of bread.
We asked our readers to share their favourite bakeries on the Fylde coast.
In no particular order, here were 15 of their suggestions:
1. Phil's Bakery
Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (85 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches." Photo: Google
2. Three Little Piggies
Aldon Road, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JL | 4.8 out of 5 (19 Google reviews) | "The best chocolate brownies I’ve had and lovely service from the staff!" Photo: Three Little Piggies
3. Family Bakery
Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices." Photo: Google
4. Mel Kelly Cakes and Bakes
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PZ | 4.8 out of 5 (19 Google reviews) | "A fabulous experience from start to finish." Photo: Google
5. Lainés Bakery
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (124 Google reviews) | "The best bakery in town. Top quality food and always busy." Photo: Google
6. The Cottage Bakery
Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 5LZ | 4 out of 5 (77 Google reviews) | "Terrific value for money, tasty food (the quiche and chips are both delish)." Photo: Google
