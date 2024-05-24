15 of the best bakeries on the Fylde coast to mark National Doughnut Week 2024

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 15:49 BST

Whether you already have a go-to bakery or hope to discover a hidden gem, these are the top spots to try on the Fylde coast.

There is nothing more satisfying than uncovering a new spot for your morning croissant or a freshly baked loaf of bread.

We asked our readers to share their favourite bakeries on the Fylde coast.

In no particular order, here were 15 of their suggestions:

1. Phil's Bakery

Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (85 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches." Photo: Google

2. Three Little Piggies

Aldon Road, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JL | 4.8 out of 5 (19 Google reviews) | "The best chocolate brownies I’ve had and lovely service from the staff!" Photo: Three Little Piggies

3. Family Bakery

Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices." Photo: Google

4. Mel Kelly Cakes and Bakes

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PZ | 4.8 out of 5 (19 Google reviews) | "A fabulous experience from start to finish." Photo: Google

5. Lainés Bakery

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (124 Google reviews) | "The best bakery in town. Top quality food and always busy." Photo: Google

6. The Cottage Bakery

Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 5LZ | 4 out of 5 (77 Google reviews) | "Terrific value for money, tasty food (the quiche and chips are both delish)." Photo: Google

