Latest scores on the doors as 57 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 14:52 BST

57 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

57 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. Take a look to see how they fared:

Rated 4 on April 19.

1. Wild West Diner, The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ

Rated 4 on April 19. Photo: Google

Rated 4 on April 23.

2. Golden Chopsticks Takeaway, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4LP

Rated 4 on April 23. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 22.

3. Calico Lounge, Market Walk Extension, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1FD

Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 22.

4. Whins Kitchen, Whins Lane, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HN

Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 16.

5. Education Centre Café, Chorley And South Ribble District Hospital, Preston Road, PR7 1PP

Rated 5 on May 16. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 15.

6. The Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, Preston, PR26 9JB

Rated 5 on May 15. Photo: Google

