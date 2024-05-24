The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
57 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. Take a look to see how they fared:
1. Wild West Diner, The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ
Rated 4 on April 19. Photo: Google
2. Golden Chopsticks Takeaway, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4LP
Rated 4 on April 23. Photo: Google
3. Calico Lounge, Market Walk Extension, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1FD
Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google
4. Whins Kitchen, Whins Lane, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HN
Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google
5. Education Centre Café, Chorley And South Ribble District Hospital, Preston Road, PR7 1PP
Rated 5 on May 16. Photo: Google
6. The Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, Preston, PR26 9JB
Rated 5 on May 15. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.