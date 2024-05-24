Preston North, Poulton, Thornton-Cleveleys & Fleetwood planning applications awaiting a decision

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 10:43 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (May 13-May 19).

Across Wyre, 14 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new retail store, a new children’s home and a new HMO (house of multiple occupancy) amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between May 13 and May 19

Application validated on May 14 for change of use of ground floor hair salon (E(c)(ii)) to retail (E(a)), erection of a single story rear/side extension and external staircase at rear to first floor

2. 32 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1EQ

Application validated on May 14 for change of use of ground floor hair salon (E(c)(ii)) to retail (E(a)), erection of a single story rear/side extension and external staircase at rear to first floor

Application validated on May 14 for a Lancashire Councy Council Consultation to increase width of existing vehicle site access and provision of pedestrian access gate with footpath (LCC/2024/0010/HA)

3. Ringway Tutorial Centre, Ringway, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2NL

Application validated on May 14 for a Lancashire Councy Council Consultation to increase width of existing vehicle site access and provision of pedestrian access gate with footpath (LCC/2024/0010/HA)

Application validated on May 14 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage Details), 4 (Drainage Management), 9 (3rd Party Highway) and 10 (Highway Improvement) on planning permission 20/01247/FULMAJ

4. Land to north of Ryscar Way and west of Faraday Way, Blackpool

Application validated on May 14 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage Details), 4 (Drainage Management), 9 (3rd Party Highway) and 10 (Highway Improvement) on planning permission 20/01247/FULMAJ

Application validated on May 15 for proposed single storey rear extension

5. 30 Dronsfield Road, Fleetwood FY7 7BW

Application validated on May 15 for proposed single storey rear extension

Application validated on May 15 for Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension

6. 3 St Peters Drive, Inskip, Preston PR4 0SP

Application validated on May 15 for Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension

