Blackpool Council appear to be keeping quiet on the outcome of an investigation into the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy at a resort hotel.

Jack Piper-Sheach suffered a fatal electric shock in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade in September 2023.

The youngster, from Grimsby, had been on holiday with his mum Kelly, his aunt and her boyfriend, and his grandma when the tragic event happened.

Jack was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, but sadly died four days later with his family by his bedside.

A pre-inquest review found his death caused by “an electrocution injury that caused cardiac arrest and then a lack of oxygen to the brain.”

Council investigation - what happened?

Tiffany's Hotel voluntarily ceased trading for a number of weeks following Jack's death, while Blackpool Council’s health and safety officers investigated the incident.

The hotel was told it would not be permitted to reopen until “specified works” had been completed - however, the Council did not say what type of works were to be undertaken.

Council officers returned to the hotel for an inspection and deemed it safe to reopen in November 2023.

At the time, a spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Health and safety officers visited Tiffany’s Hotel on Friday, November 10, 2023 to ensure that specified works had been undertaken.

“Following the visit, officers informed the hotel management that the hotel could reopen.”

12 months on - where’s the Council report and findings?

In April 2024, the Council confirmed its investigation into the boy’s death had concluded and said its findings would be published ‘in due course’.

But 12 months on, the Council says it’s still “examining the information obtained during the investigation”.

In a rehash of last year’s statement, the Council told the Gazette: “Our health and safety inquiries have now concluded.

“We are now examining the information obtained during the investigation and will come to a conclusion in due course.”

Blackpool Council has been approached for further details.