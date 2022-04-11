The former Aldi supermarket in Waterloo Road is to be replaced, with value store Farmfoods taking over the empty building.

At the time, Victoria ward councillor Fred Jackson was concerned about the loss of an important amenity to the area relied upon by the many residents who did not have cars.

He said: “I know many local residents walked to that store. I remember it opening and the hope that it would be a catalyst for greater footfall in the area and that happened for a time but it has been sad to see it

A Farmfoods store like this is set to open in South Shore Blackpool

quieter in recent times.”

The Aldi was the German firm’s first in Blackpool, but it decided to close it as it has eight others in the area.

But Farmfoods, which has more than 300 stores and four distribution centres nationwide, said it was delighted to take over and has been advertising part-time retail assistants jobs there locally.

A number of part time jobs are on offer at Farmfoods in Blackpool

A spokesman for the Scottish company said: “I can confirm our new shop in Blackpool, the former Aldi premises on Waterloo Road, will open on Saturday, May 14, at 8am.

“The shop will be our second in the town in addition to our existing site on Devonshire Road. We are looking to recruit part time retail assistants for our new shop opening on Waterloo Road, Blackpool. We can offer a range of part time contracts with a variety of different shift patterns available.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers great value, quality products from clean and tidy shops with the friendliest team in retail. Our Retail Assistants are very important. They each serve hundreds of customers each week and have the reputation of Farmfoods in their hands. To our customers, they are Farmfoods.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing Farmfoods customers alike once open next month.”

The company said the jobs include weekend shifts with rotas done three weeks in advance. It said extra work may be available and opportunities for promotion to shop manager could occur.