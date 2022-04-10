Children from the likes of Cardinal Allen and Fleetwood High School, St George's School, St Mary's Catholic Academy, Highfield School, Armfield Academy and Montgomery Academy took part in part in an interactive day of IT and cyber security activities, demonstrating how coding is instrumental in preventing and disrupting cyber-attacks.

They also heard from women already successful in the sector in a bid to inspire them to follow in their footsteps.

Sammy Graham, a British rocket scientist, appeared via video link from the rocket testing site in the United States.

Year 8 pupils from Montgomery Academy enjoyed talking to local and national role models working in technology at the Cyber Girls First event in Blackpool

It was organised by community interest company, Cyber Girls First, which said that only about 15 per cent of the IT, coding and cyber workforce were women and that the UK needed to close the gender gap to boost productivity and careers in the future.

Ann Dean, chairman of the Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Cyber Girls First to bring this regional in-person event to Blackpool.

"According to TechNation’s current Diversity and Inclusion report, only one in five of the UK’s tech workforce is female. Encouraging more girls into digital and tech careers will unlock major economic benefits for Blackpool and the County, linking the region directly to the tech sector.