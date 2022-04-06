MP welcomes pledge to build new nuclear power plants which could safeguard Lancashire jobs

The Nuclear Energy Financing Act gained royal assent this week, paving the way for investment in key projects including the new planned reactors at Sizewell C which will need fuel such as that made at Westinghouse’s Springfields factory at Salwick, between Preston and Blackpool .

Fylde MP Mark Menzies welcomed the new law and said delivering a new generation of nuclear power stations was essential for workers in the area.

He said: “Here in Fylde we have the only civil nuclear fuels manufacturing facility in the UK.

“Workers at Springfields have unique skills and experience but have faced a great deal of uncertainty as older nuclear plants have been shut down.

“Ministers have made clear investment in new, clean nuclear energy will generate thousands of jobs.

“Delivering these plants will help secure a long-term future for the workforce at Springfields. We must now work to ensure plants, when they come online are powered by Fylde manufactured fuels.”

Mr Menzies is backing the Government in its renewed push for nuclear and believes the act, alongside investment pledges, will play a crucial role in tackling UK energy security.

He said: “After more than two decades of delay the Government is pressing ahead with investment in the nuclear sector. This is a key step in our move away from reliance on fossil fuels.

“Alongside renewables nuclear power will play a vital role in the UKs future energy mix, providing clean, reliable energy and ensuring our energy security.”

As well as contracts to provide fuels to new nuclear developments Mr Menzies believes there are opportunities to diversify Fylde’s nuclear industry.

He said: “I continue to work with Westinghouse, with the Government, local authorities and unions to explore new possibilities for Springfields and the broader Fylde coast.

“The Government’s commitment to new nuclear, including innovations such as Small Modular Reactors, means there are plenty of exciting opportunities to grow jobs and investment.

“Fylde is in a unique position to take advantage of major projects in the pipeline.”