The Shore Shore supermarket in Waterloo Road has served its last shoppers and will close permanently after opening more than 20 years ago.

Today, customers filled their trolleys as they roamed the aisles for the last time in search of bargains, with Aldi slashing prices, including 75% off meat, fruit and veg.

An Aldi Spokesman said: "We are closing our Waterloo Road store today (December 30) as the site is no longer suitable for our long term requirements.

"Our valued customers will be welcome at our nearby stores in Oxford Square, Squires Gate, and Bispham, where all our amazing colleagues will also be relocated."

Aldi said staff are being relocated to other branches in the resort, including Oxford Square just a mile away, as well as its new Bispham store which opened in September.

Following the closure of the Waterloo Road branch, the company will still have eight stores across the Fylde coast as it continues to expand its footprint across Lancashire.

The nearest local stores are:

- Aldi Oxford Square (0.9 miles)

- Aldi Squires Gate (1.9 miles)

- Aldi Bispham (3.5 miles)

- Aldi Lytham St Annes (4.1 miles)

- Aldi Poulton Le Fylde (4.9 miles)