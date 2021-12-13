This is when the A585 roadworks will stop for Christmas

The teams working on the upgrade to try to reduce traffic congestion with the £150m bypass project, are aiming to complete present work in time for the festive season.

Changes to the roadworks at the Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass scheme for the next two weeks include the removal of the two-way traffic lights at Lodge Lane, although drivers are warned to be aware of heavy construction traffic crossing the road in the area.

At Skippool Roundabout, one lane is still closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, one lane closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde. Both lanes are open on the approach to the roundabout on the westbound of Mains Lane.

Mains Lane has narrow lanes to allow for utilities installation, while Garstang Road East has temporary construction traffic crossing.

A spokesman said: "As we approach Christmas, we’ll be finishing off as much of our work as possible before closing site for the festive period. We will close from Friday, December 24, before returning to site on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.