Lancashire jeweller sets sights on increased online sales

Lancashire-based 21Digital has won the brief to manage the website and digital marketing for one of the Fylde coast’s oldest jewellers and luxury watch specialists.

Established in 1877, Leonard Dews’ flagship store on Blackpool’s Church Street predates Blackpool Tower and has a huge local reputation as a seller of fine jewellery and luxury watches.

21Digital has been commissioned to drive increased local, national and international sales through the retailer’s ecommerce website.

Leonard Dews' digital sales and marketing manager Samantha McMunnigal with 21Digital's managing director Sam Fletcher at the Blackpool store. The Blackpool jeweller has hired 21Digital to drive sales on its website

21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “Led by owner Michael Hyman and his expert team, Leonard Dews’ iconic central Blackpool store is known throughout the area and beyond as a watchword for quality.

“The website aims to bring all those qualities into the online experience, extending Leonard Dews’ reach nationally and internationally.