The two day event starting on Saturday May 7, will feature a host of exhibits and replicas including the famous DeLorean from Back to the Future, a Gone In 60 Seconds Show Car, exhibitors, games and a cosplay competition.

The Winter Gardens event will also see a strongman show, on Saturday only, a manga drawing workshop to take part in, a Lego competition, and a retro computer games section.

There will also be a wide variety of stalls offering a range of products, such as manga, posters, photos, badges, funko pop figures, jewellery, T-shirts, masks and computer games.

Cosplay enthusiasts will be at Blackpool Comic Con

Fans of comic book art can get to see some of the artists behind the cartoons.

Sonia Leong, of Manga Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet (Self Made Hero) fame, will be taking the manga workshop, Lew Stringer who has worked since 1983 on the likes of the Dandy, Beano and Viz, will be there, along with Dale Matthews from Star Wars and Tim Quinn who worked for Marvel as a comic artist.

Exhibits include a life-sized Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon, a new Mandalorian set, a life-sized Falkor from Never Ending Story and a Johnny 5 from Short Circuit.

Fantasy fans are set to enjoy Comic Con World at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Organiser Nigel Moran said he was delighted to be back in Blackpool after the coronavirus lockdowns and that tickets for the Saturday were almost sold out.

He said: “Cosplay fans will be pleased to hear that we will have a cosplay competition, to enter see the website. Winner gets £50 for children in toys and £100 for adults.

"Remember battling your friends on classic consoles like SNES, Nintendo, N64, Mega Drive? We've picked out a selection of the best games for them all from the biggest franchises, genres and film crossovers.

"The Taker.UK experience will give you a unique opportunity to not only meet the Deadman but also enter his bespoke casket for pictures.”