First look inside Blackpool's £28m Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre - which will host the spring Conservative Party conference
Four years on from the start of preparation work, construction of Blackpool's new conference centre has finished.
The £28m state-of-the-art Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre, which has now opened its doors, will be able to host over 1,600 delegates - making it the largest venue of its kind in the north.
This will bring the total capacity for the whole Winter Gardens complex to 7,000.
You can read Lucinda Herbert's report on the development following her visit to the conference centre earlier this week.
Here we take a closer look at the venue, that is planned to host the spring Conservative Party conference later this year.
