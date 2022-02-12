Construction work on Blackpool's impressive new conference centre has been completed.

The £28m state-of-the-art Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre, which has now opened its doors, will be able to host over 1,600 delegates - making it the largest venue of its kind in the north.

This will bring the total capacity for the whole Winter Gardens complex to 7,000.

You can read Lucinda Herbert's report on the development following her visit to the conference centre earlier this week.

Side view of the industrial look escalators leading to the top floor of the new Winter Gardens conference centre.

Here we take a closer look at the venue, that is planned to host the spring Conservative Party conference later this year.

The freshly painted walls and new signage in place.

The mix of contemporary and Victorian styles give the new complex a fresh but traditional feel.

The vast conference space.

Exposed brick wall reminds visitors they are just a step away from the rest of the Victorian Winter Gardens complex.

One of the wide open corridors.

Clear views of the town.

The balcony can be used as extra office space or dressing rooms.

The entrance lobby on the ground floor of the new conference centre.