Blackpool Zoo welcomes new endangered Siberian tiger to £1.5m Big Cat Habitat
Rusty is a male Amur tiger who was born at the safari park in 2019 alongside his sister, Yuki, to parents Yana and Red.
His move to Blackpool came after the zoo invested £1.5 million into its Big Cat Habitat, which opened to the public in May 2023.
It combines increased indoor space and a larger off-show management area with extended external paddocks and improved keeper facilities.
The Big Cat Habitat is currently home to African lion Khari and his pride Narla, Emma and Hira, as well as Alyona the Amur Tiger.
As Rusty settles into his new surroundings, visitors may not see him out and about for a few more days.
Darren Webster, Zoo Director at Blackpool Zoo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rusty to Blackpool Zoo and he is settling in very well in his new home.
“He is a stunning tiger and a very important part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) for Amur tigers, which are the largest species of cat on earth.
“His presence in our new Big Cat Habitat will certainly be a welcome sight for keepers, staff and visitors alike.”
The most recent IUCN Red List assessment of Amur tigers, published in 2022, estimated the population at 265–486 in the Russian Far East with a further small number ranging across the border into China and possibly North Korea.
Threats include human and tiger conflict, poaching, forest fires and logging.