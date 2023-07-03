News you can trust since 1873
Lytham Festival: 15 Pictures of Motley Crue and Def Leppard on stage

Two of the biggest hard rock bands brought their double-headlining world tour to Lytham Festival on Sunday Jul 02.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:09 BST

Both bands have been around for over four decades, but still have the power to keep a crowd dancing, moshing and screaming their hearts out.

Read our review here.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard at Lytham Festival

1. wbegnews-defcrue-nw.jpg

Motley Crue and Def Leppard at Lytham Festival Photo: Lucas Englund/STEPHEN FARRELL

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

2. wbegnews-defleppard5-nw.jpg

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

3. wbegnews-defleppard3-nw.jpg

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

4. wbegnews-defleppard4-nw.jpg

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

5. wbegnews-defleppard1-nw.jpg

Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL

Def Leppard at Lytham Festival. CREDIT: STEPHEN FARRELL

6. wbegnews-defleppard2-nw.jpg

Def Leppard at Lytham Festival. CREDIT: STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: STEPHEN FARRELL

Motley Crue Credit: Lucas Englund

7. wbegnews-motley5-nw.jpg

Motley Crue Credit: Lucas Englund Photo: Lucas Englund

Motley Crue Credit: Lucas Englund

8. wbegnews-motley2-nw.jpg

Motley Crue Credit: Lucas Englund Photo: Lucas Englund

