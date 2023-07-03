Two of the biggest hard rock bands brought their double-headlining world tour to Lytham Festival on Sunday Jul 02.
Both bands have been around for over four decades, but still have the power to keep a crowd dancing, moshing and screaming their hearts out.
1. wbegnews-defcrue-nw.jpg
Motley Crue and Def Leppard at Lytham Festival Photo: Lucas Englund/STEPHEN FARRELL
2. wbegnews-defleppard5-nw.jpg
Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL
3. wbegnews-defleppard3-nw.jpg
Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL
4. wbegnews-defleppard4-nw.jpg
Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL
5. wbegnews-defleppard1-nw.jpg
Def Leppard. CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: CREDIT STEPHEN FARRELL
6. wbegnews-defleppard2-nw.jpg
Def Leppard at Lytham Festival. CREDIT: STEPHEN FARRELL Photo: STEPHEN FARRELL
7. wbegnews-motley5-nw.jpg
Motley Crue Credit: Lucas Englund Photo: Lucas Englund
8. wbegnews-motley2-nw.jpg
Motley Crue Credit: Lucas Englund Photo: Lucas Englund