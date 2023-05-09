Born in Blackpool in 2015, Khari moved to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in spring last year to allow the £1.5million redevelopment and extension to take place.

He returned last week and is settling in ahead of the arrival of three lionesses, who will form his new pride, later in the month.

Darren Webster, Zoo Director said: “It is absolutely wonderful to see Khari back where he belongs. The teams at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo and Woodside Wildlife Park have done a magnificent job at caring for Khari and Alyona and I would like to thank them for all their efforts.

Khari the African Lion pictured back home at Blackpool Zoo. Also in the montage are photos of him as a cub in 2015, just weeks old

"The new Big Cat Habitat is one of our most important investments here at Blackpool Zoo, providing the very latest in excellent animal husbandry.

What is the big cat facility?

The newly named Big Cat Habitat has a significantly larger indoor and outdoor footprint than the previous exhibit and has state-of-the-art facilities for both keepers and residents.

Over in the lion section, which is the first part to be completed, a sprawling indoor area has heated mock rocks and extended viewing windows.

Khari the African Lion is back home at Blackpool Zoo and is checking out the new big cat facility

Heading outside, a fully landscaped area includes more mock rocks, a mix of grass, sandy and wood substrate flooring as well as extensive themed planting and a running water feature.

When can we see Khari?

Khari will spend his first few weeks settling in and visitors may be able to get a sneak peek of him in his new home.

What’s next for the Big Cat Habitat?

Next door, the tiger area has also been extended with bigger indoor and outdoor spaces, which have been designed in a similar manner to the lion section.

Final works are taking place ahead of the return of Alyona the Amur tiger, who has been residing at Woodside Wildlife Park in Lincolnshire.