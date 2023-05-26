These were the scenes as Blackpool Zoo unveiled its new £1.5million Big Cat Habitat

New, wider windows give sweeping views of the houses and paddocks and the exterior walls display themed, informational three-dimensional exhibits and artwork to teach people about the species and the threats they face in the wild. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
In addition, regular talks and feed sessions will allow the education, conservation and research team at Blackpool to teach and inspire visitors about the conservation efforts for lions and tigers at the zoo and across the world. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard