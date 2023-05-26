News you can trust since 1873
These were the scenes as Blackpool Zoo unveiled its new £1.5million Big Cat Habitat

Blackpool Zoo officially opened the doors to its new purpose-built big cat facility on Friday, May 26.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:37 BST

These were the scenes:

After a year-long closure, the Big Cat Habitat at Blackpool Zoo has reopened following a huge £1.5m transformation.

After a year-long closure, the Big Cat Habitat at Blackpool Zoo has reopened following a huge £1.5m transformation. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The new facility will also mean visitors can enjoy a better experience when they come to see the big cats.

The new facility will also mean visitors can enjoy a better experience when they come to see the big cats. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

New, wider windows give sweeping views of the houses and paddocks and the exterior walls display themed, informational three-dimensional exhibits and artwork to teach people about the species and the threats they face in the wild.

New, wider windows give sweeping views of the houses and paddocks and the exterior walls display themed, informational three-dimensional exhibits and artwork to teach people about the species and the threats they face in the wild. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In addition, regular talks and feed sessions will allow the education, conservation and research team at Blackpool to teach and inspire visitors about the conservation efforts for lions and tigers at the zoo and across the world.

In addition, regular talks and feed sessions will allow the education, conservation and research team at Blackpool to teach and inspire visitors about the conservation efforts for lions and tigers at the zoo and across the world. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

