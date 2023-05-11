News you can trust since 1873
All-you-can-eat buffet near me: The restaurants in and around Blackpool, including Chinese, Gurkha and Indian cuisine

Looking for a quality all-you-can-eat buffet near Blackpool?

By Colin Ainscough
Published 11th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:34 BST

Today (May 11) is ‘Eat What You Want Day’, so this is the perfect time to give a shout-out to all the top rated all-you-can-eat buffets in and around Blackpool.

In a world where you are what you eat, ‘Eat What You Want Day’ is an opportunity to relax and eat a little of what takes your fancy.

If you have a lighter appetite, here are the best best 5 star chippies, Chinese takeaways and burger bars.

These are the top Google-rated all-you-can-eat buffets in and around Blackpool, that have also scored a 4 or 5 star rating for food hygiene:

Blessing house / 16 The Crescent, St Annes FY8 1SZ / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5 / The restaurant was also visited by food hygiene inspectors on July 13, 2022 and was handed a 5 star rating.

Blessing house / 16 The Crescent, St Annes FY8 1SZ / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5 / The restaurant was also visited by food hygiene inspectors on July 13, 2022 and was handed a 5 star rating. Photo: Google

China Red / 15-19 Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.3 stars out of 5 / The restaurant was also visited by food hygiene inspectors on June 23, 2021 and was handed a 5 star rating.

China Red / 15-19 Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.3 stars out of 5 / The restaurant was also visited by food hygiene inspectors on June 23, 2021 and was handed a 5 star rating. Photo: Google

Jade Delight / 69 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5 / The restaurant was also visited by food hygiene inspectors on August 30, 2022 and was handed a 5 star rating.

Jade Delight / 69 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5 / The restaurant was also visited by food hygiene inspectors on August 30, 2022 and was handed a 5 star rating. Photo: Google

