Cheese, pickles, bacon, pulled pork, double stacked and smashed – everyone has their own opinion on the perfect burger.

So when you are hankering after your perfect burger of an evening, it’s the local experts that we turn to.

To help you make the perfect choice we’ve round-up the best burger bars in the town with a 5 star food hygiene rating, that will deliver direct to your door.

Looking for other top rated takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool? We’ve recently round-up the best 5 star chippies and Chinese takeaways.

Here are the burger restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool with a 5 star food hygiene rating:

2 . Freddy's & Backyard Burgers Freddy's & Backyard Burgers / 266 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW / Last inspected: March 23, 2021 / You can order via: backyardburgers.co.uk, ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk, foodhub.co.uk Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . West Coast Rock Cafe West Coast Rock Cafe / 3-5 Abingdon Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG / Last inspected: March 19, 2019 / You can order via: touchtakeaway.net, ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Viva Vegas Live Viva Vegas Live / 60-64 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4QU / Last inspected: September 8, 2022 / You can order via: vivavegasdiner.com, foodhub.co.uk, deliveroo.co.uk Photo: Google Photo Sales

