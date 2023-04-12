News you can trust since 1873
Burgers near me: The best restaurants and takeaways with a 5 star hygiene rating in Blackpool that deliver

Cheese, pickles, bacon, pulled pork, double stacked and smashed – everyone has their own opinion on the perfect burger.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

So when you are hankering after your perfect burger of an evening, it’s the local experts that we turn to.

To help you make the perfect choice we’ve round-up the best burger bars in the town with a 5 star food hygiene rating, that will deliver direct to your door.

Looking for other top rated takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool? We’ve recently round-up the best 5 star chippies and Chinese takeaways.

Here are the burger restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool with a 5 star food hygiene rating:

Is your favourite on the list? Photo by Valeria Boltneva: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-juicy-burger-on-wooden-surface-1639565/

1. Blackpool's best burger bars

Freddy's & Backyard Burgers / 266 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW / Last inspected: March 23, 2021 / You can order via: backyardburgers.co.uk, ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk, foodhub.co.uk

2. Freddy's & Backyard Burgers

Freddy's & Backyard Burgers / 266 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW / Last inspected: March 23, 2021 / You can order via: backyardburgers.co.uk, ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk, foodhub.co.uk Photo: Google

West Coast Rock Cafe / 3-5 Abingdon Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG / Last inspected: March 19, 2019 / You can order via: touchtakeaway.net, ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk

3. West Coast Rock Cafe

West Coast Rock Cafe / 3-5 Abingdon Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG / Last inspected: March 19, 2019 / You can order via: touchtakeaway.net, ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk Photo: Google

Viva Vegas Live / 60-64 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4QU / Last inspected: September 8, 2022 / You can order via: vivavegasdiner.com, foodhub.co.uk, deliveroo.co.uk

4. Viva Vegas Live

Viva Vegas Live / 60-64 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4QU / Last inspected: September 8, 2022 / You can order via: vivavegasdiner.com, foodhub.co.uk, deliveroo.co.uk Photo: Google

