Burgers near me: The best restaurants and takeaways with a 5 star hygiene rating in Blackpool that deliver
Cheese, pickles, bacon, pulled pork, double stacked and smashed – everyone has their own opinion on the perfect burger.
So when you are hankering after your perfect burger of an evening, it’s the local experts that we turn to.
To help you make the perfect choice we’ve round-up the best burger bars in the town with a 5 star food hygiene rating, that will deliver direct to your door.
Looking for other top rated takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool? We’ve recently round-up the best 5 star chippies and Chinese takeaways.
Here are the burger restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool with a 5 star food hygiene rating: