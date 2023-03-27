Coastal towns are famed for their delicious fish and chips - and Blackpool is no exception.

From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions, making choosing a difficult decision.

However, there is no doubt around the quality of a fish supper, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a 5 star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve also round-up the 11 best chippies according to Google reviews.

Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Blackpool.

Blackpool's 5 star chippies Is your local on the list?

Bentley's Fish & Chip Shop / 131 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1HG / Telephone: 01253 346085

Taylor's Fish & Chips / 461 St Anne's Road, Blackpool FY4 2QL / Telephone: 01253 976826 / Menu: blackpooleats.co.uk

Tower Fisheries / 117 Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AA / Telephone: 01253 296700