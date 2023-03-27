Fish and chip shops near me: The chippies with a 5 star rating in Blackpool
Coastal towns are famed for their delicious fish and chips - and Blackpool is no exception.
By Colin Ainscough
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:01 BST
From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions, making choosing a difficult decision.
However, there is no doubt around the quality of a fish supper, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a 5 star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve also round-up the 11 best chippies according to Google reviews.
Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Blackpool.
